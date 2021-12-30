Cole Tucker and Vanessa Hudgens ‘Are Committed to Each Other’: ‘They Have Gotten Serious’

‘They Have Gotten Serious,’ Vanessa Hudgens says of her boyfriend Cole Tucker.

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend, Cole Tucker, are still going strong, but it’s unclear whether they’ll tie the knot.

“They’re head over heels in love.”

“They’ve reached a point in their relationship where they’re serious about each other and committed to each other,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“However, Vanessa is focused on her career right now and not on marriage.”

Despite Hudgens’ reservations, Tucker, 25, is “quite the romantic,” according to the insider, and there’s always the possibility that he’ll “get down on one knee and propose.”

Meanwhile, the couple “has not yet moved in together,” but that is “the next step.”

The Princess Switch star, 33, and the professional baseball player haven’t let their busy schedules get in the way of their romance as they consider their options for the future.

“They are incredibly understanding of each other’s careers and allow each other to be free and thrive,” the source says.

“Despite both of them being private, they have accepted that their lives, including their relationship, are in the spotlight.

They make every effort to see each other as much as possible, but they also miss each other when they are apart, which makes their reunions all the more special.”

Hudgens and Tucker were first linked in November 2020, but it wasn’t until February that they made their relationship Instagram official.

In April, she revealed that the two met through a Zoom meditation group, and a month later, she explained why she took the first step.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the High School Musical star said, “If I want something or someone, I’m going after them.”

“I just slid into his DMs and said, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you,’ so I don’t think there’s anything wrong with being the first to make the move.”

In April, Hudgens gushed about Tucker, telling Entertainment Tonight, “He’s just kind of perfect for me.”

I am [content].

Yes, I am.

It’s also crucial, in my opinion, to be grateful for everything you have in life.

That’s something I’ve been putting a lot of effort into.

