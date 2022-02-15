Coleen and Wayne Rooney share a hilarious throwback photo for Valentine’s Day.

Wayne, 36, shared the photo on Twitter, which shows the couple in La Malaga, Spain, where he was training with the England squad.

With the former England ace seen wearing sandals, very short shorts, and a sleeveless top, they appear to be a regular pair of tourists.

He licks a giant Chupa Chup lolly as his childhood sweetheart Coleen walks behind him.

They both have crimson tans, and she has a huge grin on her face in the sweet photo taken in 2003.

“Happy Valentines Day @ColeenRoo,” her husband captioned the photo on Monday.

Fans flocked to see the former England captain with sunburned shins, spectacles, and a lot more hair.

“Cryingggggg love it,” one fan wrote.

“What’s worrying is that he chose to wear this, and she obviously thought it was fine, too,” another said.

“I can’t believe he did it to himself,” said a third.

“How f*****g big is that lollipop?” chimed in a fourth.

In a new documentary, Rooney, who shot to fame when he became a Premier League player at the age of 16, says he would lock himself away and drink for two days to cope with the pressures of fame.

He claimed that he would get drunk and sit alone in his house for days.

Rooney said he would not have shared his emotions or problems in the Manchester United dressing room when he was a young star, and that times have changed since then.

“People would feel more empowered to speak out about that now,” he told the Sunday Times.

“You just didn’t talk about it back then.”

I never mentioned it to him (Man Utd manager Alex Ferguson) or any of my teammates.”

During the candid interview, he also discussed his temper, admitting that he was always “angry and aggressive” as a child.

“When I first started playing football, that was obvious,” he said.

Coleen, who has had to deal with a slew of scandals involving alcohol and other women, knew she was in for an “explosion” right away, he said.

“I’d say ‘F*** it,’ and go out and make stupid explosion mistakes,” Rooney said.

He spoke to the media ahead of the release of the new documentary Rooney, which is now available on Amazon Prime.