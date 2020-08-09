Coleen Nolan ‘considering double mastectomy after sisters’ heartbreaking cancer diagnosis

COLEEN Nolan has revealed she is considering having a double mastectomy after her sisters’ cancer battle.

The Loose Women star has told of her reaction sisters Anne and Linda revealing their breast cancer diagnosis – and admitted it’s made her consider taking preventative treatment.

Telling how she is “consumed by fear” Coleen added to the Mirror: “The guilt is incredible, I don’t feel guilty for not having the disease; I feel guilty for being afraid of it when I think of Anne and Linda living with it.

“But of course it’s hard not to be consumed by fear when those so close to you have been affected.”

Asked if she had considered a mastectomy to remove her breasts, she added: “Of course. Seeing what Anne and Linda are going through has made me think a lot about having a mastectomy.

“I’ve been lying in bed at night, looking down at my breasts and thinking, ‘Am I just walking around with two timebombs here?’ If that’s a possibility, maybe I need to get rid of them.”

The Sun revealed last night the siblings endured a gruelling round of chemotherapy together after being diagnosed with cancer within days of each other.

Coleen’s Twitter page – which is run by her management – wrote today: “They’ve beaten it before – they can beat it again.

“Please keep them in your thoughts and well wishes X.”

Linda and Anne were both handed the devastating news after filming their TV series The Nolans Go Cruising with Coleen and Maureen.

It’s the same disease that tragically killed their sister Bernie in 2013.

The treatment has caused them both to lose their trademark hair, but they’ve vowed not to be beaten by cancer.

Anne, the eldest Nolan sister at 69, is mum to Amy, 39, and Alex, 32, and grandma to Amy’s son Ryder, eight, and Alex’s children Vinny, ten, and five-year-old Nevaeh.

Through tears she told The Sun: “I don’t want to die. I love my life so much.

“I love my daughters, my grandchildren, my friends, all my family.

“I want to live for as long as I possibly can. I am scared of dying as well. Even though I believe in God, I’m still scared.”

Linda’s incurable cancer is in her liver, her third recurrence following breast cancer in 2006, cellulitis and lymphoedema in her arm in 2007 and secondary cancer on her pelvis in 2017.

Anne’s breast cancer is stage three, the most serious being stage four, and it is the second time she has had to fight the disease.