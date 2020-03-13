Colin Hanks Is “Confident” Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Will Make “Full Recovery” Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Colin Hanks is speaking out about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson‘s health.

The actor took to social media on Thursday morning to share an update on his dad and Wilson following their announcement that they’ve tested positive for Coronavirus. On Wednesday night, Tom told fans in a statement, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed,” Tom’s message to his followers continued. “We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”

The actor, who has been in Australia filming the upcoming Elvis Presley biopic, added, “We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Now, Colin is speaking out, telling his social media followers that he’s “confident” his dad and Wilson will make a “full recovery.”

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone,” Colin began his post. “My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances.”

“Despite the fact that I’m in LA and haven’t seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery,” Colin concluded his message.

Chet Hanks has also spoken out about Tom and Rita’s health, sharing, “They both are fine, they’re not even that sick.”

“They’re not worried about it, they’re not trippin’ but they’re going through the necessary health precautions obviously,” Chet said Wednesday night. “But I don’t think it’s anything to be too worried about. I appreciate everyone’s concern and the well wishes but I think it’s all going to be alright but I appreciate it and just, everybody stay safe out there. Much love.”