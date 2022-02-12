Colman Domingo, who plays Ali in the film ‘Euphoria,’ explains why he looks so familiar.

Here’s Why Ali Actor Colman Domingo Looks So Familiar in “Euphoria”

Euphoria is centered on a group of teenagers, but it occasionally delves into the lives of the adults in their lives as well.

Rue, the protagonist of the show, is an addict who doesn’t always try to stay clean.

Despite this, she goes to Narcotics Anonymous (NA) to appease her mother.

There, she meets Ali, a recovering addict who becomes Rue’s mentor.

Colman Domingo, who plays Ali, is likely to have appeared here before.

In Euphoria Season 1, Domingo’s character Ali meets Rue at an NA meeting.

Ali, who is a recovering addict, sees right through Rue’s deception.

When she receives her 60-day coin and gives a speech to her NA group, for example, he knows she isn’t sober.

Ali does not sugarcoat anything for Rue, and he reveals that he has a shady past.

The Euphoria special episode “Trouble Don’t Last Always” went into more detail about Ali’s past.

Ali grew up in a home where he was subjected to domestic violence, and as a result, he turned to drugs and alcohol to cope.

He had a wife and two daughters, but his addiction had infiltrated his home, resulting in heated arguments and even physical altercations with his wife.

Ali is now divorced and estranged from his family as a result of this situation.

Ali later changes his ways and enters treatment.

He’s been clean for 7 years by the time he meets Rue.

Before converting to Islam, Ali’s name was Martin.

Domingo has been acting since the 1990s, so fans may recognize him from one of his previous film or television appearances.

Lincoln, Selma, The Birth of a Nation, and If Beale Street Could Talk are just a few of the films in which he has appeared.

Since 2015, Domingo has played Victor Strand in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead.

Domingo recently appeared in Jordan Peele’s 2021 remake of the slasher film Candyman as William Burke.

According to IMDb, Domingo is a critically acclaimed actor who was named a 2018 Artist of Distinction by the Newport Beach Film Festival, and has been nominated for Tony, Olivier, Drama Desk, and Drama League Awards.

From 2008 to 2010, Domingo was a cast member of the comedy sketch show The Big Gay Sketch Show.

