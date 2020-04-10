Colton Haynes Mourns Death of His Sister Julie After Cancer Battle

Colton Haynes is mourning the loss of a very special family member.

On Thursday morning, the actor took to social media and revealed that his sister had passed away after a long battle with cancer.

“I’m at a loss for words. My beautiful sister Julie passed away from a long battle with Cancer. My heart hurts,” Colton shared with his 6.4 million fans and followers on Instagram. “Trying my hardest to focus on being grateful that she doesn’t have to suffer any longer & remembering all the incredible times we’ve had together…but I just feel absolutely gutted that our family can’t be together to hold one another during this crippling time. I love you.”

In his post, Colton shared several photos of his sister including sibling trips to Paris and the beach.

He also included shots from costume parties, family gatherings and subway rides in and around New York City.

“So sorry Colton. Thinking about you today,” Taylor Lautner wrote in the comment section. Tyler Blackburn added, “Sending you love Colton.”

Fans of the actor know that family is very important to Colton.

In fact, the Teen Wolf star was open with fans about how he was feeling when his mom passed away in March 2018.

“Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life…my momma. Words can’t express how incredible this woman was,” he previously shared. “I have so many things to say but I’m in a state of shock. I will always love you momma.”

To honor his late mother’s birthday, Colton would later chose to document his family’s decision to spread her ashes at a special location.