Colton Underwood Confirms Boyfriend Jordan C Brown Is ‘In Love’ With Him

Jordan C Brown’s Boyfriend Colton Underwood Confirms They’re ‘In Love’

A new beginning.

Colton Underwood has rekindled his romance, but this time he’s going about things a little differently.

“I’m happy, I’m in love, and I’m in a good position,” Colton, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his upcoming Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, confirming that his family has met his partner, Jordan C Brown.

“As far as that goes, everything has gone very smoothly.”

What was also cool was that after the show, I had no idea what was going to happen.

I knew I would continue to come out, and I still do.

As a result, there are still some issues to resolve.

… My friends and support group have been extremely helpful and impactful.”

His new docuseries, which premieres on Friday, December 3, follows him as he confronts his family and friends about his sexuality.

It will not, however, include his dating life.

“I’ve been there before.

That’s what I’ve done,” he explained to Us.

“That was one of the discussions with the production company even before we started the show.”

… I’m not in the right headspace right now to put myself out there like that.

I needed to do a lot of self-discovery.”

The former Bachelor isn’t sure if his romantic relationships will ever be featured on a reality show.

“Right now, I don’t want to speak in absolutes because, as I’ve learned, I’m growing, and I want to give myself the space to really explore new things.”

That’s something I’ve clearly delineated.

“It wasn’t healthy for me to have a public relationship,” the athlete explained to Us.

“Right now, I think I’m just protecting and guarding what I have.”

While Underwood says he’s “not hiding” the relationship, he also says the couple is enjoying their privacy.

“I just want that time for us,” Underwood said of his relationship with Brown, 38, who he began dating in September.

Cassie Randolph, whom he met on season 23 of The Bachelor in 2019, was his most recent relationship.

In May of 2020, the pair announced their breakup.

She filed a restraining order after their relationship went through many highs and lows.

