Colton Underwood opens up about his fear of being “Turned On” in the men’s locker room in the past.

Colton Underwood Discusses His Fear of Being “Turned On” in the Men’s Locker Room in the Past

In a new podcast interview, Colton Underwood discussed his feelings about his Bachelor season and why his relationship with new boyfriend Jordan C Brown is “healthier” than before.

15-year-old Bachelor Nation star and former NFL player Colton Underwood talked to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast about a variety of topics surrounding his sexuality and his recent Netflix seriesComing Out Colton. He called being dubbed “the Virgin Bachelor” during his season of the ABC show in 2019 a “spiderweb of lies” and revealed why his new relationship with Jordan C Brown is “healthier” than his previous ones.

Colton explained in the interview that he would change and shower separately because he was afraid that his sexuality would be questioned by his teammates while playing football.

He explained, “I wouldn’t shower after practice because I was afraid of being turned on in the locker room or in the shower.”

“I was never really attracted to anyone I played with, so it’s kind of silly to even say that,” he says, “but I didn’t want to be outed, so I didn’t shower with the rest of the team.”

He went on to say that he began experimenting sexually with other men “literally on my 21st birthday,” but insisted that he never cheated on anyone he was dating at the time.

“When I was single,” he clarified, “I only hooked up with guys.”

“When I was growing up and going through all of that, I tried to be as respectful not only to myself, but also to whoever I was involved with at the time.”

When Colton was announced as The Bachelor’s leading man in 2019, he admitted that he was “terrified” that one of his previous sexual encounters would be revealed, especially as huge posters of his face began to appear across the country.

He said, “There was a lot of anxiety and sleepless nights.”

