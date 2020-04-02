Colton Underwood Opens Up About His Sexuality, Fighting Coronavirus & Much More

Colton Underwood couldn’t be more grateful for girlfriend Cassie Randolph.

On Wednesday, the former Bachelor gave Daily Pop co-host Justin Sylvester an update on his coronavirus battle. As the retired NFL player revealed he’s “feeling so much better,” he also stated that wouldn’t be on the mend without Randolph and her family.

“It’s been going well, I can’t say enough good things. They’ve helped me so much,” Underwood shared on being quarantined at Randolph’s family home in Huntington Beach. “I’ve obviously been quarantined in their house for this whole entire period, I’ve been out down in Huntington. So, without them, I don’t know where I’d be right now. So, I can’t thank them enough.”

Back in March, the 28-year-old reality star confirmed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Following his diagnosis, Underwood rested and self-quarantined at his lady love’s family residence in California.

Thankfully, Randolph is a nurse and was able to give proper care to her blond beau. Per Underwood, Cassie wore gloves and a mask when delivering supplies to his bedside.

“I think getting ill and dealing with this situation has only made us stronger,” Underwood added. “Cass is a great nurse and followed all the guidelines and everything, so I can’t say enough good things about her.”

Furthermore, Underwood said he felt “so blessed” that Cassie and her family haven’t displayed any symptoms. “I definitely owe her,” he quipped. “For sure!”

Having just released his memoir, titled The First Time, Underwood also opened up to Sylvester about why he wanted to share his journey. As we previously reported, The First Time tackles many topics, including his path to The Bachelor, mental health, his sexuality and more.

“We have such a hyper-masculine community—that I was, at least, a part of with the locker room environment. Sometimes it’s not ‘manly’ or ‘not cool’ to go to therapy or you can’t talk about specific things because that’s not what football players do,” Underwood noted after confirming that he goes to therapy. “For me, it was very therapeutic to write about it and I hope that it just helps one or two people, at least.”

In regards to his internal struggle about his sexuality, Underwood expressed that the constant speculation about his personal life made him confused.

“The rumors were going around, the rumors were spreading like crazy, and I didn’t have anybody to really talk to or address it with,” he detailed. “And once you start hearing something so many times, you start believing it.”

Since he internalized this situation “for the longest time,” Underwood said it caused him to have a “constant struggle.”

“For me, it wasn’t so much so, ‘I need to be this way or I need to be that way,'” Underwood relayed. “I just wanted the peace of mind, I wanted the freedom, I didn’t want to feel captive and I just didn’t address it.”

Well, Underwood certainly addresses it all in his new book. Will you be picking up a copy? Be sure to let us know.