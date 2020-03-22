Colton Underwood Talks Coronavirus Experience and Chris Harrison Compares It to The Bachelor

After sharing news that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, former Bachelor star Colton Underwood has continued to share updates on his health and symptoms.

This weekend, Colton went on Instagram Live with The Bachelor host Chris Harrison to talk about how he’s spending his time indoors, how he’s dealing with COVID-19 symptoms and what advice he has for people at home.

“I’ll be fine, I’m lucky enough to have it under control for the most part. It was more so a headache, body aches and terrible night sweats. The shortness of breath is the most crippling and challenging one for me at least,” Colton said. “The fever was gone within at least two days for me but I’ve been taking [medication], so I’m staying on that.”

The former Bachelor announced he contracted COVID-19 on Friday and urged people to stay home in order to slow the spread of the virus. Currently, Colton is staying with his girlfriend Cassie Randolph and her family in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Colton even shared with Chris that his current living situation reminds him a little bit of The Bachelor‘s “hometown happy couple, it’s the best of both worlds now.”

To which the TV host answered, “This is really just exponentially…you know, like The Bachelor, it put your relationship on tilt,” Chris responded. “You’re all in. You’re stuck together. You’re quarantined together. There’s no getting away. This is really The Bachelor experience for the entire country.”

On Saturday, Cassie also took to her Instagram Stories to give Bachelor Nation an update on Colton’s well being.

“We’re going to keep you updated on symptoms and how this thing is going. We’re all making sure to take very good care of ourselves and staying healthy,” she shared on Instagram. “We’re trying to one, stay positive, and two, take a lot of vitamins, and get a lot of sleep.”

During the Instagram Live, Colton shared that Cassie and her family have been “amazing.”

“I’m in the third story and isolated from everybody else and Cassie runs me food, water and medicine, she’s been amazing,” he said. “If I wasn’t here with Cassie and her family, it wouldn’t be good. Even here at times when it’s good it gets challenging and lonely, but we are all in this together […] and we need to stick together through this and not make people feel guilty or bad that they have something.”

When speaking to The Bachelor host, Colton also shared that he felt it was important to reach out to the people he believes he had been around with “in the last two weeks” before announcing his diagnosis to his 2 million followers. “I was sort of overwhelmed thinking how do I get the message and out and thought this was the best way,” he added.

He also stressed the importance of staying informed, “it was important for young people to know… that young people get it.” In an earlier Instagram Live on his personal account, Colton encouraged people to social distance themselves and urged younger people to not rely on the beliefs that the virus is “for the elderly people.”

Colton added at the time, “I want to let you guys know, I am 28, I consider myself pretty healthy—I workout regularly, I eat healthy. I became symptomatic a few days ago.”