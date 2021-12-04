Colton Underwood’s net worth has been estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

How much money does Colton Underwood have?

Colton Underwood, a former NFL player and Bachelor star, has a new Netflix docuseries that is now available to watch.

The reality star’s near engagement on The Bachelor and his coming out process are explored in Coming Out Colton.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Colton is worth nearly (dollar)1 million.

He is known for being a former NFL practice squad player for the Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as a reality TV star for the franchise The Bachelor and Bachelorette, at the age of 29.

On the 14th season of The Bachelorette, he made his television debut before being named the Bachelor for the franchise’s 23rd season.

Colton first came out as gay on Good Morning America, and his new show, Coming Out Colton, chronicles his journey to acceptance as a member of the LGBTQ community.

“I’ve run from myself for a long time, and I’ve hated myself for a long time,” he told Robin Roberts.

My sexual orientation is homosexual.

And earlier this year, I came to terms with it.”

He regrets not coming out sooner and nearly marrying Cassie Randolph on The Bachelor.

Aly Raisman, an Olympic gold medalist, was also one of Colton’s previous girlfriends.

“I’m sorry it got to the point where that had to be my wake-up call, and me affecting other people in my life was sort of the moment I realized I had to come out,” he said.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.