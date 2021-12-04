‘Combines my two favorite flavors,’ says Ina Garten of her simple Italian dessert recipe.

Ina Garten has several favorite dessert recipes, but one old-fashioned Italian dessert has two of her favorite flavors, according to her.

Best of all, it’s a make-ahead dessert that looks elegant but isn’t difficult to prepare.

In an episode of Barefoot Contessa, Garten demonstrated how to make her panna cotta with fresh raspberry sauce recipe.

“I’m going to make an old-fashioned Italian dessert with raspberries and cream, which are two of my favorite flavors,” she explained.

“The best part is that you can do it ahead of schedule.”

In a mixing bowl, she combined cream, yogurt, vanilla extract, and the seeds of a vanilla bean.

Garten explained, “It’s a custard on the bottom, fresh raspberries and sauce on top.”

“I always like to put vanilla bean in something vanilla so that you can taste the vanilla seeds as well as see them.”

It tastes like really good vanilla this way… It’s not a sweet flavor; it’s more of a bitter flavor that counteracts the sweetness.”

The Barefoot Contessa star combined cream and sugar in a pan set over low heat and gently warmed it until the sugar dissolved.

After that, she added softened gelatin to the mixture and stirred it until it melted.

Garten whisked everything together after pouring the warm mixture into the yogurt and cream.

“Just to give it a little more flavor,” she added a “little bit of orange liqueur.”

Garten served the panna cotta in simple water glasses and had a simple trick for pouring it without making a mess.

She placed the mixture in a measuring cup first so she could easily pour it into the middle of each glass.

She explained, “It’s a lot neater.”

The Barefoot Contessa star chilled the panna cotta overnight after placing it in the refrigerator.

They don’t have to be served the next day because they’re such a great make-ahead dessert.

“These can last for days in the fridge,” she said.

“As a result, you can plan ahead of time.”

Garten said she likes to serve her dessert with a raspberry sauce on top.

“Panna cotta is great because you can put whatever you want on top of it,” she explained.

“Raspberry sauce is my personal favorite.”

She simmered a mixture of raspberries, sugar, and water for four minutes….

