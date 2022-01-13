‘Come Home Happier,’ David Beckham tells his wife Victoria Beckham.

Victoria Beckham is told by David Beckham to ‘Come Home Happier.’

David Beckham adores his wife, Victoria Beckham, regardless of her mood, but he’ll still berate her about it.

The 47-year-old former Spice Girl turned fashion designer shared a sweet and hilarious note she received on her lunch from her athlete husband.

With a smiley face, the Post-It says, “Enjoy Lunch ****hole… come home happier.”

“A lot of love to you, you know who…”

“Even when I’m grumpy, he looks after me! Thank you for my lunch @davidbeckham,” Victoria wrote on Instagram Stories.

David has no qualms about lavishing his affection on his wife.

He wrote on Instagram in April, “Happy Birthday mama, we love you so much and you deserve the best day ever,” in a sweet birthday message for her.

We love you x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham (hashtag)HarperSeven.” “To the best mummy and wife, happy 47th birthday @victoriabeckham (I’m still 45 btw) we Love u x @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham (hashtag)HarperSeven.”

Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) shared this.

They have four children together and have been married for 22 years.

Watch the video below to learn more.

CONTENT RELATED TO THIS SUBJECT:

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) shared a post on Twitter.

Visit Instagram to see this post.

Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) shared a post on Twitter.

David Beckham Tells Wife Victoria Beckham to ‘Come Home Happier’