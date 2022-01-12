‘Come Home Happier,’ David Beckham writes in a lunchbox note to ‘A–hole’ Victoria Beckham.

In a note left in Victoria Beckham’s lunchbox, David Beckham slammed her for her bad mood.

On Wednesday, January 12, the 47-year-old fashion designer shared a picture of the message on her Instagram Story.

In the handwritten note, the 46-year-old retired soccer player joked, “Enjoy lunch a–hole.”

“Come home happier,” he said, adding a smiley face for good measure.

“Lots of love, you know who,” David wrote on a scrap of paper that was taped to the outside of a plastic container.

Victoria smiled and thanked her husband for putting up with her antics.

“He looks after me even when I’m grumpy!” she captioned the photo.

“Thank you @davidbeckham for my lunch.”

The athlete and the Spice Girls member have been together for the longest time in Hollywood.

Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, are their sons, and Harper, 10, is their daughter. They have been married since July 1999 and have four children.

David reflected on meeting Victoria, his “favorite Spice Girl,” at one of his soccer games in February 2020.

“We talked in the players’ lounge for about an hour, and she got the train up that day, so she wrote her number down on a train ticket.”

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he revealed, “Which I still have.”

“And now, 20 years and four children later, we’re here.”

Despite their strong bond, David admitted in 2018 that their relationship is not without its difficulties.

He said on Australia’s The Project at the time, “To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it’s always hard work.”

“It gets a little trickier.”

In the past, the couple has had to deny rumors of a divorce.

Victoria revealed in the October 2018 issue of British Vogue that “people have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years,” and that she and David had learned to “[ignore]the nonsense.”

The singer did admit, however, that the constant speculation had “a wider effect on the people around us, which is unfair,” and that she and David “both realize.”

