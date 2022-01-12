David Beckham writes to “A—hole” Victoria, “Come Home Happier.”

“Come Home Happier,” David Beckham writes to Victoria, the “A—hole.”

If you want to be David Beckham’s girlfriend, you need to be able to laugh.

The footballer’s witty message on his wife Victoria Beckham’s lunchbox is shown below.

David Beckham has made Victoria Beckham’s life (and lunch) more exciting.

The 47-year-old fashion designer and singer shared a message taped to the top of her lunch with her 46-year-old husband on December 12.

“Have a nice lunch, scumbag…

“Come home happier,” reads the message, which includes a smiley face.

“To you, you know who…”

Victoria didn’t seem to take the handwritten note seriously, instead finding humor in her husband’s message, which is great news for Posh and Becks fans.

“Even when I’m grumpy, he looks out for me,” she captioned the photo.

Thank you for bringing me lunch, @davidbeckham.

“Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!” Victoria captioned an Instagram photo of David’s bare buttocks taken while he was floating in the pool last September. The couple, who married in 1999, have a history of lovingly trolling each other both online and in person.

Brooklynn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, ten, have inherited their parents’ lightheartedness.

Brooklyn uploaded a hilarious video to his Instagram Story in March 2021 in which he sang along to the Spice Girls’ hit song “Say You’ll Be There” with his face swapped onto the Spice Girls’ members, including his mother’s.

The photographer and model, who is engaged to actress Nicola Peltz, added a GIF of Lisa Simpson laughing and tagged his mother, writing, “oh gosh,” after seeing his face replaced by his mother’s.

“Come Home Happier,” David Beckham writes to Victoria, the “A—hole.”