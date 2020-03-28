Comedian Jim Gaffigan on children’s entertainment amidst the corona virus

Jim Gaffigan maintains followers – and his children – through streaming every night Dinner with the Gaffigans, but the comedian almost made it home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In an interview with BUILD seriesGaffigan said he was in South America when the crisis escalated.

“As we all know, this went back by the hour, right? One day this would happen and another hour would go by, and I was in Bogotá, Colombia to start my Latin America tour,” he said. “I was just about to go to the theater and my manager called me: ‘Argentina has closed its borders, so you have to decide when to get home.’ It was one of those things when I went back. I was very aware that people would be separated from their families or friends. “

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “Luckily Gaffigan got it back to his wife and made her five children Jim eats the world The life of the Creator has now been transformed into an uninterrupted routine of cooking. “data-reactid =” 18 “> Fortunately, Gaffigan made it back to his wife and five children Jim eats the world The life of the Creator has now been transformed into an uninterrupted routine of cooking.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “” I came back immediately and only consumed messages like everyone else other and then I saw that Dinner with the Gaffigans As a kind of an opportunity to break out of the constant consumption of news that we all participate in and to give my children a bit of normalcy in a selfish way, “he explained the concept.” Not that being a part of a reality show dinner is reality, but it gives us an appointment every night. “” data-reactid = “19”> “I came back immediately and only consumed messages like everyone else and then I saw that Dinner with the Gaffigans As a kind of an opportunity to break out of the constant news consumption that we all participate in and to give my children a bit of normalcy in a selfish way, “he explained the concept.” Not that being a part of a reality show dinner is reality, but it gives us an appointment every night. “

The stand-up comedian added, “And it gives us something where they know it’s streamed and interactive. People can ask questions to my children. It can help people, but also to my children. It also ensures that we have it. ” It is quite difficult to have dinner at 6am if you don’t leave the house. “

Observe: COVID-19 has turned Jim Gaffigan's home into a diner:

