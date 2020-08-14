Comedian Rob Beckett says he saw Andy Murray’s ‘huge k**b’ in an X-ray

TENNIS legend Sir Andy Murray can’t be faulted in the trouser department, says Rob Beckett.

The comic spotted his mate’s package and reckons it can serve up a grand slam, thank you ma’am.

Sir Andy, 33, caught Rob’s Hawkeye on Sky One panel show A League Of Their Own.

Rob, 34, said: “I saw it on an X-ray — he’s got a really massive k**b. “They put an X-ray up, I didn’t realise it, and you can see a massive k**b.”

Rob also joked that former Brit tennis hero Tim Henman, 45, would feel even more inferior to the Grand Slam winner.

Rob, below, told his podcast: “I felt like, how annoying is that for Tim Henman? Not only has he (Andy) won Wimbledon twice, he’s got this massive k**b swinging about.”

Dad-of-three Sir Andy, wed to Kim, 32, previously shocked fans after surgery on his hip last year.

An X-ray he posted on social media revealed more than he expected.

One joked that the star had shown off his “twig and giggle berries”.

