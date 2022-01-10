Comedian Tim Wilkins says he was ‘on top of his game’ during Bob Saget’s final standup show (exclusive)

Tim Wilkins, a comedian who performed at Bob Saget’s final standup show, says he was “on top of his game” (exclusive)

Many people knew Bob Saget as Full House patriarch Danny Tanner, the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, the narrator of How I Met Your Mother, or the crass, exaggerated version of himself he played on several episodes of Entourage.

Saget, on the other hand, began his career in standup comedy and recently returned to it, performing two shows in Florida on Friday and Saturday nights as part of his ongoing tour.

In his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, he was discovered dead on Sunday morning.

Saget died suddenly at the age of 65, and his death has shocked Hollywood, with friends, co-stars, and fellow actors expressing their love and admiration for the late actor.

ET spoke with Tim Wilkins, a fellow comedian who opened for Saget over the weekend and was one of the last to see him perform, on Monday.

“Bob was in great spirits from the moment we went to soundcheck,” Wilkins said of their Saturday night show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

“He’d just performed for an hour and 45 minutes to a raucous crowd the night before, and he was really looking forward to the show.”

He added, “He was crafting a special, so he was really excited about the creative process and re-crafting how he delivered and presented material.”

“He was ecstatic, and he was in the perfect place in his personal and professional lives.”

He was simply overjoyed.”

Saget’s upcoming special, according to Wilkins, is based on his belief that comedians can serve as a “fourth responder” in difficult times, bringing joy and escapism to those who are on the front lines.

“His job as a fourth responder was to create happiness and positive endorphins that allowed all the other responders to do their jobs and [make]their lives better,” he explained, adding that “his special was really with the goal of unifying people and uniting people and he was excited to have his comedy do that.”

Saget himself expressed his gratitude for his final show on Instagram, writing, “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26.”

I guess I’m discovering my new voice, and I’m loving every minute of it.”

,.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Inside Bob Saget’s Final Standup Show, Comedian Tim Wilkins Says He Was ‘On Top of His Game’ (Exclusive)