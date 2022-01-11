Comings and Goings on ‘Days of Our Lives’: Linsey Godfrey Returns!

Comings and Goings on ‘Days of Our Lives’: Linsey Godfrey Makes a Comeback!

Many popular characters have returned to Days of Our Lives, delighting fans.

Greg Vaughan’s appearance on the canvas has wowed the show’s fans.

Many longtime fans have rejoiced at his return as Eric Brady (or “Father” Eric Brady).

Long-time fans will be pleased to learn that another veteran, Linsey Godfrey, is returning to the canvas.

Sarah Horton has been played by Linsey Godfrey on Days of Our Lives on occasion.

She took over the role in 2018 and has been on and off the canvas since then.

According to Soaps.com, her character Sarah will be crucial to the upcoming storylines, which is why she’s returned to the set.

“In terms of Sarah’s impending return, the wheels were set in motion when Kristen blackmailed Gwen into assisting her in escaping prison,” the outlet reported.

“If Gwen didn’t do it, Kristen would tell Xander that the love of his life had no choice but to abandon him.”

Gwen, of course, did Kristen’s bidding right away in the hopes of putting the “Sarah” issue to rest.

That didn’t happen, of course.

Instead, Xander discovered that his lady love had not left town with Rex, as he had assumed.

Sarah actually dumped Rex before leaving town.”

Godfrey is expected to return to the canvas in the first week of January.

the seventeenth

However, it’s unclear how long she’ll be on the show.

Godfrey previously appeared on The Bold and the Beautiful before joining Days of Our Lives.

Fans of the CBS soap opera will recall that Godfrey played Caroline Spencer in the first season.

Caroline Spencer was Karen Spencer’s niece and “Dollar Bill’s” daughter.

Caroline was her mother’s sister, who died when she was a baby.

You’ll have to see it to believe it.

Watch (hashtag)DAYS on @NBC weekdays and stream for free on @PeacockTV pic.twitter.comZAhqVWAnno

Because it explored a lesbian relationship, Caroline Spencer’s storyline was groundbreaking at the time.

Caroline’s mother, Karen, had a romantic relationship with Danielle.

Caroline didn’t have a problem with her mother’s sexuality, unlike some of the older characters.

Caroline Spencer was played by Godfrey from 2012 to 2018.

She was fired from the show and later died of a blood clot.

After leaving The Bold and the Beautiful, Godfrey joined Days of Our Lives as…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

You’ve got to see to believe. Watch #DAYS weekdays on @NBC and stream exclusively on @PeacockTV for FREE. pic.twitter.com/ZAhqVWAnno — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 25, 2021