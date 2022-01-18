Comings and Goings on ‘Days of Our Lives’: Rex Brady Departs, Craig Wesley Arrives

Comings and Goings on ‘Days of Our Lives’: Rex Brady Leaves, Craig Wesley Arrives

We say goodbye to one recurring character and say hello to a few others on this week’s Days of Our Lives comings and goings.

Kyle Lowder’s portrayal of Rex Brady has come to an end.

Kevin Spirtas, on the other hand, will be on the canvas for a short time.

Craig Wesley will be played by Spirtas, and he’ll have a big role in the show’s future episodes.

Kyle Lowder, star of Days of Our Lives, shared a valuable teaser on his Instagram page on July 21.

He first revealed that he was in the hair and makeup room for the hit NBC soap on his Instagram stories.

Then he posted “back to work” on Instagram.

Lowder’s last appearance on the canvas, according to Soaps.com, was linked to Sarah’s disappearance.

“The last time Rex was in Salem, Kristen pretended to be Sarah, broke Xander’s heart, “reunited” with Rex, and then dumped him as well,” according to the source.

“As for Sarah, she was sent to a deserted island by Kristen, and she hasn’t been seen since.”

Fans of Days of Our Lives will be disappointed to learn that Lowder’s time as the popular character came to an end this week.

According to the network, the door is “always open” for him to return and reprise the role.

Meanwhile, Kevin Spirtas is said to be on the Days of Our Lives canvas this week, according to SoapHub.

The veteran soap opera star, who has also appeared on One Life to Live, has been playing Dr.

Craig Wesley has been a part of my life on and off for several years.

Spirtas is a Broadway veteran who most recently appeared in The Boy From Oz alongside Hugh Jackman.

Another interesting fact about this talented actor is that until 1995, he was known as “Kevin Blair” (his given name is Kevin Blair Spirtas).

After that, he went by the name Kevin Spirtas.

Paulina consoles Chanel, who is heartbroken, and Xander makes a startling discovery.

When it comes to his Days character, Dr.

Craig Wesley’s most recent appearance was on the Last Blast Reunion, which aired on the show’s own app from 2019 to 2020.

Beginning in January, Spirtas will appear on the canvas….

Paulina comforts a heartbroken Chanel, and Xander makes a shocking discovery. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC and stream exclusively on @peacockTV for FREE. pic.twitter.com/YqJbqU4DXQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 14, 2022