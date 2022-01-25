Comings and Goings on ‘Days of Our Lives’: William Christian Makes His Debut in January

Days of Our Lives is about to gain a legend.

William Christian’s first role on a soap opera was Derek Frye on All My Children, as fans of the show will recall.

Derek was a lovable and kind character who was adored by everyone in Pine Valley.

Unfortunately, it does not appear that his character, Ray, will receive the same warm reception.

William Christian, who was born in Washington, DC in 1955, is best known for his role as Derek Frye on All My Children.

He portrayed Police Chief Derek Frye from 1990 to 2007, according to IMDb.

It was without a doubt his longest-running part.

He even worked alongside famous actors such as Michael B Jordan, who played Reggie Montgomery, during his time on the show.

Prior to this new role, he also appeared on Days of Our Lives.

In 2018, he appeared in four episodes as a minion.

He appeared in episodes of Law & Order, Desperate Housewives, and Without a Trace, among others.

Paulina consoles Chanel, who is heartbroken, and Xander makes a startling discovery.

He will, however, be making a semi-permanent return to Days.

It’s unclear how long he’ll be on the canvas or whether he’ll be a contract or recurring player.

What is certain is that he will play a significant role in Paulina’s story in the coming weeks.

Christian’s debut on Days of Our Lives is set for January, according to SoapHub.

TR “Ray” Coates, Paulina’s ex-husband and Lani’s biological father, plays a movie producer.

Fans of Days will recall that The Devil revealed that just before she was to marry Abe.

Paulina and Abe’s relationship imploded when the truth was revealed, and Paulina’s relationship with Lani never recovered.

Paulina has been frantically trying to make amends with her daughter.

Ray’s appearance in Salem, on the other hand, may just put a stop to things.

Fans of Days of Our Lives are well aware that Paulina has been concealing the truth about her past.

Tamara is not Lani’s mother, as she claimed at first.

And when it was discovered that…

Paulina comforts a heartbroken Chanel, and Xander makes a shocking discovery. Watch #DAYS, weekdays on @NBC and stream exclusively on @peacockTV for FREE. pic.twitter.com/YqJbqU4DXQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 14, 2022