Comings and Goings on ‘General Hospital’: Eden McCoy Says ‘School is Important,’ But How Long Will She Play Josslyn?

Several true superstars have risen from the ranks of General Hospital.

Many actors have had their careers launched as a result of the popular ABC soap opera, including Demi Moore, John Stamos, and Jack Wagner.

However, in the twenty-first century, the show is also helping to launch the careers of many young actors.

Eden McCoy, who plays Josslyn Jacks, is one of these young actors.

She recently sat down to discuss the value of education in her career — as well as how long she intends to stay on the canvas.

In the month of January,

4. The popular General Hospital star appeared on “The Chat,” a popular podcast, to discuss the show.

She discussed how her character has had to learn to balance school, work, and a relationship.

Josslyn is currently juggling school, her relationship with Cameron, and her rivalry with Esme, as fans of the show know.

(This isn’t even taking into account her mother’s drama, which she always seems to end up in the middle of.)

“Avoid my husband at all costs.” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comK5IaOhGSOA

And, as McCoy explained, this is “playing to type” because it’s something she’s going through as well.

McCoy has a regular schedule on General Hospital in addition to going to school at the University of Southern California.

We’re also in the middle of a pandemic, of course.

All of this can be exhausting for anyone.

So, how does McCoy deal with everything?

The most important part of that equation for McCoy is her education.

“I place a high value on education,” she stated.

“I’ve been on the show since I was in elementary school,” she says.

Of course, it’s extremely difficult.

Everyone is affected.

Everyone’s situation is different.

“You just pick and choose your fights.”

McCoy said when she first started at the University of Southern California that she would stay with General Hospital “for as long as they’ll have me,” and she is one of the few actors on the show who has been with it since she was a child.

This means that, unlike many other child actors, she was not SORASed out of her role.

McCoy, on the other hand, attributes her success on General Hospital to a strong support system.

Moreover…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.