Comings and Goings on ‘General Hospital’: Felicia Jones Returns!

On social media, critics of General Hospital claim that the show’s writers do not “honor the soap’s history” with today’s storylines.

But, with this announcement, the skeptics were once again proven wrong.

Not only are the Powers That Be bringing back one-half of one of GH’s most amazing super-couples, but her storyline is explosive and powerful as well.

We can’t wait to see her! General Hospital fans, rejoice: Felicia Jones will be returning to our television screens once more.

Kristina Wagner announced her return to the soap opera that made her famous in a recent Twitter post.

Wagner, who used to go by the name Kristina Malandro on GH, said she’d start filming on December 1st.

I go back to work on General Hospital tomorrow! I’m so lucky.

I’m overjoyed to be reunited with that group of people.

Let’s get started.

There will be more to come.

Felicia Scorpio is back on the horse.

She wrote, “Tomorrow I return to work on General Hospital! Lucky me!”

“I couldn’t be happier to be a part of that family once more.”

Wagner is currently taping her episodes, though it is unclear when they will air.

We’ll keep you updated on when her episodes air.

Wagner made his television debut on GH on February 7, 1984.

Felicia Cummings played the character from 1984 to 2003, and she was billed as a “spirited Aztec Princess.”

She was also a member of one of the show’s most famous “supercouples” during her time on the show.

In 1984, Felicia met Frisco Jones (played by Jack Wagner, who would later marry Kristina Malandro).

She had on a boy’s outfit at the time.

She was also hoping to reclaim an Aztec ring he’d purchased.

Frisco and Felicia had an undeniable chemistry, as did Kristina and Jack Wagner.

Kristina Wagner announced her pregnancy to Jack Wagner’s son, Peter, in real life in 1990.

Wagners married in 1993 and divorced in 2006.

Harrison, the Wagners’ second son, was born in 1994.

On the other hand, the “Frisco and Felicia” storyline on General Hospital is still going strong.

Maxie, the mother, is one of them.

