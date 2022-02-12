Comings and Goings on ‘General Hospital’: Wes Ramsey Could Be Leaving For Good

Comings and Goings on ‘General Hospital’: Wes Ramsey Might Be Leaving For Good

Fans of General Hospital have already heard a lot about Peter’s departure.

But this time things appear to be a little different.

If rumors are to be believed, Peter August will finally be killed off — as he deserves — and Wes Ramsey, who plays Peter, will be permanently removed from the show.

Since 2017, Peter August has terrorized the people of Port Charles.

And, according to Metro, rumors about his eventual departure from General Hospital first surfaced in August 2021.

Peter, who hadn’t been seen since June 2021, was said to be permanently off the grid at the time, according to the outlet.

“There’s no way Peter is getting away with it this time… ” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comw5IqRXhmWa

“The character – real name Henrik Faison – was killed off after falling down the stairs during a heated argument with Finn,” according to the source.

“Peter was the son of Cesar Faison, a former supervillain, and Dr.

Alex Devane is a writer.

He left the show after more than 330 episodes, with the character first appearing in Port Charles in 2017.”

However, keep in mind that during this time, Peter “killed” Drew, and Drew miraculously came back to life on General Hospital.

The point is that just because characters are dead doesn’t mean they will stay dead.

This time, however, it is said to be different.

After February, according to Soap Opera Network, things will be drastically different.

22nd.

Peter is teased on that day in order to get his “comeuppance.”

“Whether Peter will live, die, or truly go to prison for everything he’s done will be revealed, one thing is certain: we’re nearing the end of this years-long storyline arc.”

If history repeats itself, we could be at the start of a new phase,” the outlet reports.

General Hospital is now known for recycling storylines and bringing people back from the dead.

What do the showrunners have to say about it all? (See: Drew Cain.)

Soaps.com had the opportunity to speak with General Hospital showrunner Dan O’Connor during “Sweeps Week,” and he teased that Peter “may not have too many tomorrows,” to put it politely.

“I’m sure people are eagerly anticipating his retribution,” he said.

“And I’m confident that if they stick with it, their dedication to this story will grow…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

“There’s no way in hell Peter’s getting away this time… ” #GHpic.twitter.com/w5IqRXhmWa — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 7, 2022