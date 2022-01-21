Comparisons to Sister Halle, according to Chlöe Bailey, are “shallow” and “disturbing.”

Chlöe Bailey isn’t interested in being compared to her sister, Halle Bailey.

In an interview for In the Know’s January cover, the 23-year-old discussed her relationship with her younger sister and how having Halle by her side has made pursuing a solo career “empowering.”

“Having my sister next to me has been so empowering,” Chlöe told Elaine Welteroth, adding that the sisters’ decision to enter the industry together hasn’t had any negative consequences.

“However, I’ll tell you something that irritates me greatly.

“It’s the most shallow, most disturbing thing when people online constantly try to compare my sister and me,” she bemoaned.

“It was very off-putting to see how people would try to pit two young Black sisters who love their craft and each other so much against each other just because they’re different in some ways against each other.”

The GRAMMY-nominated RandB duo began their career as Chloe x Halle, releasing three studio albums and starring alongside Yara Shahidi, Francia Raisa, Diggy Simmons, Trevor Jackson, Luka Sabbat, and Emily Arlook on Freeform’s Grown-ish.

Last year, Chlöe debuted her solo career with the seductive single “Have Mercy,” and Halle landed the lead role in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

The sisters have been nothing but supportive of each other’s solo success throughout it all.

Chlöe told ET on the BET Awards red carpet last year that she missed Halle “every single day” while she was filming the upcoming film.

“She’s killing it overseas, and I’m just so proud of her,” the singer said of her sister, Halle, who was nominated for four BET Awards as Chloe x Halle.

“She’s doing her thing over there, and I’m doing mine here, and I can’t wait to see her again.”

She gushed about Halle, saying, “I am more than proud.”

“Every time we FaceTime, I get chills because she’s so stunning.”

“She’ll always be my little mermaid,” says the author.

And after Chlöe’s solo debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2021,

