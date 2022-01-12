Complete List of SAG Award Nominees for 2022

Praise from peers.

The official list of nominations for the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards was released on January 12th.

The 2022 SAG Award nominees were revealed via Instagram Live on the show’s social media account by actresses Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens.

Last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, social media was used for the first time to announce the union’s nominees, and the show decided to return to it after the omicron variant postponed the January 9 show to February 27.

Meanwhile, Dawson, 33, starred in Hulu’s critically acclaimed TV show Dopesick and has received rave reviews for her performance in Netflix’s musical film Tick, Tick… Boom! opposite best actor nominee Andrew Garfield.

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, 64, gave an introduction via Instagram Stories before Hudgens and Rosario announced the categories.

“We’re excited to be together again this year at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards after such a long time apart,” the Nanny alum, 64, said.

The nominees for outstanding action performances by television and film ensembles were revealed by SAG Awards committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin, who gave several nods to Marvel Studios for Black Widow, Loki, and other characters, and then the Gimme Shelter costars came in with a flurry of announcements.

The SAG Awards are the only awards that recognize actors, and they are given for both film and television performances.

Ensemble casts are at the top of the list.

While television has categories for comedy and drama, films only have one category to compete in, and the competition is expected to be fierce this year.

In Belfast, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe made headlines.

With Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, a newcomer, wowed audiences in CODA.

After House of Gucci, everyone was talking about Lady Gaga and Jared Leto.

Don’t Look Up wowed audiences with performances by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, and others, and Will Smith’s King Richard biopic left an indelible mark.

The SAG Awards will take place at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, and the winners will be announced there.

The show will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, February 27.

