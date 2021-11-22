Complete your 2022 look with Jennifer Aniston’s Aviator Eyeglasses.

Us Weekly has affiliate relationships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

With the new year approaching, we’re beginning to consider that fresh start and how we can reinvent our appearance to better reflect our sense of style and personality.

It’s never too early to start planning for the holidays, especially as prices continue to fall.

But where do you begin?

We need new clothing and beauty supplies on a regular basis, but we also want a reliable option that we can wear every day and know will always improve our appearance.

We may not want to wear the same top every day, but we can definitely get behind a pair of eyeglasses.

Jennifer Aniston’s favorite style!

Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Eyeglass Frames are available at Amazon, as well as at Nordstrom in Shiny Rose Gold.

Aniston is no stranger to Ray-Ban sunglasses, but in a video she did for Vital Proteins near the end of 2020, she wore this particular pair.

In the ad, Aniston, who is now the brand’s Chief Creative Officer, wore a pair of these golden glasses.

We were instantly enamored, as we are with everything she wears, and we still can’t get enough of it!

The aviator silhouette of these glasses is one of our favorites.

Why not get eyeglasses in the same shape as the sunglasses? Reviewers say these glasses are “very flattering,” which doesn’t surprise Us.

There’s a reason why aviators are so popular.

They are flattering on everyone!

You can wear these polished metal frames with the non-optical lenses that come with them if you simply love the style.

However, if a prescription is required, don’t be concerned.

You can always switch them out for whatever you need because they’re prescription compatible!

Ray-Ban Metal Aviator Eyeglass Frames are available at Amazon, and they’re also available in Shiny Rose Gold at Nordstrom!

These slim frames are light and airy, and the no-slip nose pads can be adjusted to rest just right so you don’t notice they’re there.

When it’s time to remove them, you’ll find a case and cleaning cloth included with your purchase.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

With Jennifer Aniston’s Aviator Eyeglasses, you can complete your 2022 look.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Complete Your 2022 Look With the Aviator Eyeglasses Seen on Jennifer Aniston