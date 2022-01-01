Conference Room Scenes on ‘The Office’ Were a ‘Black Hole,’ but Nothing Stopped Production Like These Two Characters

Conference Room Scenes in ‘The Office’ Were a ‘Black Hole,’ but Nothing Stopped Production Like These 2 Characters

The Office is a comedy that appeals to fans of all ages.

The cast, on the other hand, was frequently cracking jokes or breaking character while filming behind the scenes.

Certain scenes were a “black hole” for production, as Matt Sohn, the NBC show’s Director of Photography, describes it.

Nothing, however, could compare to the “pause” in production that The Office cast would experience when filming a scene with Jim and Pam.

The cast had a great time filming The Office.

Fans now have a better idea of what it was like behind the scenes of the NBC comedy series thanks to Brian Baumgartner’s two podcasts.

Mindy Kaling, for example, became well-known for breaking character during scenes.

However, during filming, the entire cast had a hard time keeping it together.

In season 6, episode 13, for example, Jim (John Krasinski) tells Phyllis (Phyllis Smith) that she can be Santa for the Christmas party.

Michael (Steve Carell), who is always the office Santa, is understandably offended.

When Phyllis refuses to let Kevin (Baumgartner) sit on her lap, Michael sees an opportunity.

To outdo Phyllis, Michael takes a chair from his office and invites Kevin to sit with him.

The entire cast, particularly Baumgartner and Carell, struggled with this scene.

Kaling and Ed Helms can both be seen laughing in the background if you look closely.

While there were some stand-out scenes that were difficult for individual actors, Sohn claims that conference room scenes almost always devolved into “chaos.”

Sohn told Baumgartner on The Office Deep Dive, “The conference room scenes were the black hole scenes.”

Here’s a shot of our director of photography, Matt Sohn: pic.twitter.com3D2zdeSF

“They were brilliant… but when you had the entire cast sitting in chairs and Michael Scott doing one of his bits, it would determine whether we’d be there for hours or if we’d get through it.”

According to Sohn, the conference room scenes could go either way depending on the cast’s mood.

If they were having a good day, the conference room became that “black hole” Sohn mentioned.

“Everyone was breaking things and messing around — it was chaos.”

In terms of scenes that could put the production on hold, Baumgartner disagrees with Sohn.

“I have remained silent…

