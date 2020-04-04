Confinement: advanced VOD outputs, Netflix is ​​more successful than ever

In exceptional periods, exceptional measures. Since cinemas have been closed since mid-March, films have seen their operating window considerably reduced. The CNC, as it can do since the emergency law of March 23, 2020, has authorized 31 films to depart from the sacrosanct media chronology.

Sonic, 1917, The Richard Jewell case, Birds of Prey and the fantastical story of Harley Quinn, Our Lady or I’m here Do not have to wait the usual four months after their theatrical release to be available on DVD and VOD, they can appear there now.

For now, the excellent 1917 is still pre-ordering on iTunes for a release on May 27, but that should change soon. The exemptions granted by the CNC follow express requests from producers and distributors.

With cinemas closed and people forced to stay at home, video on demand, especially by subscription, is bound to boom. Since the start of containment, consumption of SVOD services has doubled, according to a French telecoms operator quoted by The world.

The big winner in this area will not surprise you, it is Netflix. Subscriptions have doubled, even tripled or quadrupled, according to French operators interviewed by the daily, without any free trial period.

Another effect of confinement, whereas before video services were requested in the morning and in the evening especially, at this time “The public watches SVOD all day long”, notes Jean-Luc Vuillemin, executive vice-president in charge of international networks at Orange.

In a cinema industry turned upside down (like many others) by this health crisis, Amazon will broadcast free of charge in the United States the films which should have been presented at the SXSW 2020 festival in March in Austin (for filmmakers who wish).