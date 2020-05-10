Congo-Brazzaville: Coronavirus – Entertainment by musical chronicles over the days of confinement

Among the many initiatives that have emerged on social networks, that of journalist Clément Ossinondé. A connoisseur of music, he shared his musical chronicles in order to keep the memory of Congolese music from both Congo alive.

The Congolese of France owe him recognition and gratitude: for two months, the journalist’s musical sections punctuated and filled the days of the many internet users stranded at home in their respective places of confinement.

For example, for the most part, it was a nice touch to discover the retrospective of the artist of the 50s and 60s, Lucie Eyenga, born in 1934 in Bandaka, then Coquelathville – Belgian Congo.

For the chronicler, she remains the most impressive and spectacular Congolese singer of all time.

“She was predestined to become a singer, because she comes from a family of the” Mongo “ethnicity soaked in” zebola “rhythms, and because singing and dancing were a joy for her”, can we read on her wall .

In memory of Aurlus Mabelé who died on March 19, 2020 in Paris, he wrote: “In 1974, together with his compatriots such as Mav Cacharel, Jean Baron, Pedro Wapechkado and others, Aurlus Mabele created the group Ndimba Lokole.

He confirms himself as a lyricist who evolves on themes knowingly established to please young people. It opens the way and shows what will happen when music is free from any material or social contingency. “

Clément Ossinodé looks back at the impact of Cyriaque Bassoka in Afro-world music, music production and distribution tycoon who died on Thursday April 9, 2020 in Corbeille-Essonne, (France) by coronavirus.

He writes: “In 2019,” Cyriaque Bassoka Productions “was one of the largest producers and distributors of music in the Congo Basin.

Just as he was the exporter in Africa of the musical culture “Soukous”, “Rumba”, “Makossa”, “Coupé-offset,” Afro-beat “…, to win the hearts of the youth of working-class neighborhoods followers of urban music ”. Among the comments of Internet users, we can read: “Time travel guaranteed: thank you!”.

Clément Ossinonde was born on November 23, 1939 in Kantse (Okoyo), in the department of Cuvette-Ouest. Accountant, journalist, diplomat, after a busy career, he settled in France in the early 2000s.

He is now the most sought-after multimedia music columnist on the Place de Paris, because of his solid knowledge of Congolese music.

To his credit, many writings, including his “Panorama of Congolese music”, published in the early 80s.

In recent years, he has published some works on the Bantus of the capital and, above all, a digest of the history of Congolese music. His publications are authoritative.

Not yet published, it also added a historical overview of Congolese music in twelve chapters.

A census of the essential lines decade by decade without going into details, just by taking up the highlights, the forms and the distinctive signs throughout the life of the main actors.