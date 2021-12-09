Connie Nielsen Discusses Lynda Carter’s Involvement in ‘Wonder Woman 3’ (Exclusive)

Connie Nielsen Talks ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Star Lynda Carter (Exclusive)

Lynda Carter is officially returning to Themyscira for the franchise’s third installment, Wonder Woman 3 — yet to be formally titled — following a warm and unexpected cameo in Wonder Woman 1984 last Christmas.

Carter is best known for her role as Wonder Woman in the 1970s series of the same name, which she first confirmed last month as reported by our sister site ComicBook.com.

Carter appeared in the post-credits scene of WW84, playing Asteria, as fans had predicted after months of speculation.

Connie Nielsen, who plays Wonder Woman’s mother, Hippolyta, spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com about Carter’s casting, saying she is ecstatic to work with her.

“Lynda is someone I haven’t met yet.

“I mean, I met her briefly at the premiere, but I haven’t worked with her yet,” she said while promoting her new suspense-filled Sundance NOW and AMC(plus) series, Close to Me.

“I’m not sure because we were on different sets, but I’m sure I’d like to have that experience.”

Nielsen says playing a strong, empowering character like matriarch and Queen of the Amazons, Hippolyta, is “exciting” for her. She says the movies are just as much fun for her to film as they are for the fans.

“I adore that character.

That’s a lot of fun to do, and I enjoy sports.

I mean, I’m a maniac when it comes to the gym.

“I adore that.”

Nielsen adds that as part of the territory of being a superhero, she is most humbled by the response from young girls who idolize the characters, particularly through action figures that empower children and encourage their imaginations.

The Danish actress admits that seeing her own Hippolyta action figure was a proud moment for her.

“I was like, ‘I feel accomplished now,’ when that happened,” she joked.

Gadot expressed her excitement over working with Carter after learning of her return to the franchise, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she has looked up to her for a long time and has always loved her.

“From the moment I was cast as Wonder Woman, Lynda has mentored me.

She was always there for me, conversing with me, giving me advice, and so on.

She’s a true believer in what Patty and I are trying to accomplish, and…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

Connie Nielsen Speaks out on Lynda Carter Joining ‘Wonder Woman 3’ (Exclusive)