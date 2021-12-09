Connie Nielsen on AMC(plus) Psychological Thriller ‘Close to Me’ (Exclusive) Breaking Down Women’s Stigmas

Connie Nielsen on Breaking Down Women’s Stigmas With AMC(plus) Psychological Thriller ‘Close to Me’ (Exclusive) Connie Nielsen on Breaking Down Women’s Stigmas With AMC(plus) Psychological Thriller ‘Close to Me’

Half of the world’s population still has to deal with extremely outdated taboos on a daily basis, a century after women fought for the right to vote.

Women have had to walk on eggshells when it comes to their own daily realities, from sexism to aging and menopause.

Close to Me, a new suspense mini-series starring Connie Nielsen, brings these realities to the forefront.

On Sundance NOW and AMC(plus) in December.

The show follows Jo Harding, a woman who has the perfect life with her husband (Christopher Eccleston) until she loses her memory for an entire year due to a bad fall.

Jo discovers her life is far from perfect as she tries to piece the events together and uncovers some dark secrets.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Nielsen describes the series as a “really good psychological thriller” with “real meaning” that is often left out in other stories. It is based on Amanda Reynolds’ captivating and unsettling novel of the same name.

The show, according to Nielsen, has a strong, empowering message that touches on a variety of topics such as aging and maintaining a healthy sex life well into your 50s.

“I think it’s a really good message, which is that women don’t lose anything as they get older; they gain it.”

They gain knowledge, power, and self-awareness.

That’s critical.

Allowing a negative rule to rule over us by continuing to sit inside a sexist or patriarchal version of what women’s menopause and that second coming of age is.

We should also emphasize the empowerment that comes with menopause, in my opinion.”

While Jo fights to understand what happened in the last year of her life after the mysterious accident, Nielsen says she had “a lot of fun” playing the complex character.

“One of the side effects of brain damage is disinhibition, and it just speaks to my slightly twisted sense of humor to go into those scenes where she is disinhibited and says horrible things,” she laughed, revealing that a scene was cut due to the nature of her dialogue.

Regardless, bringing up scenes that were distressing was a humbling experience.

“Of course, it was excruciatingly painful because…

