Conrad Empson of Below Deck Reveals What Viewers Missed During His Medieval Season

Conrad Empson of Below Deck Reveals What Viewers Didn’t See During His Med Season

On Below Deck Mediterranean, Conrad Empson said producers heavily leaned into his relationship with chief stew Hannah Ferrier and cut the majority of the work he did on the boat.

While Empson believes he did not receive a bad edit while serving as bosun on Below Deck Med Season 3, he wishes the show was more balanced in terms of showing more of what it’s like to be a yachtie and less of the personal drama on board.

Captain Sandy Yawn was frequently seen yelling at Empson for failing to complete tasks on deck.

He was usually distracted by Ferrier, which was the most common reason given.

That, according to Empson, was not the case.

“What you probably didn’t see was how hard I work,” he said in a recent Gangplank Report podcast interview.

“And I’ll always be the last man standing in the evening,” he added.

“I’d go for the anchor watch.”

Alternatively, I’d work the evening shift.

‘Look, guys, go downstairs,’ I’d say.

I’ll run the tender.

And I’d always be the one to put myself forward and go above and beyond.

And it wasn’t entirely depicted in that light.”

Empson expressed his excitement at the prospect of showing viewers what it’s like to be a yachtsman.

He recalled, “I went in full yachtie mode.”

“And I’d just finished a season and was ready to go.”

I wanted to go into that show to demonstrate how a yachtie would do things.

On that show, I like to try to show people what a yachtie should look like.

Don’t get me wrong: I think it’s great.

I’ve never had a bad editing job.”

Conrad Empson of Below Deck Recalls Captain Sandy’s Desire for Camera Time – She Had to ‘Get Involved’ (Exclusive)

“However, I still get the piss taken out of me now because someone says, ‘Conrad, you forgot to take the tender off,’ or something,” he added.

“However, I was never truly cast in a negative light.”

So, in that sense, I can’t complain too much.

My entire story role, however, revolved around the relationship that I had.”

One of the most thrilling scenes on the show was when Empson and Ferrier took a group of charter guests out on a tender for…

