Consumers’ desire to save the environment and reduce carbon emissions drives plant-based food choices.

Shoppers’ desire to save the environment and reduce carbon emissions drives plant-based food choices.

Cauldron Foods conducted research into people’s attitudes toward helping the environment, finding that many people are thinking about ways to reduce their carbon footprint.

Adults in the UK place a high priority on environmental preservation, with many planning to reduce their carbon footprint in the coming months.

Cauldron Foods, a plant-based food company, has conducted research into the public’s attitudes toward environmental protection, as the company prepares to launch 100 percent carbon-neutral certification across its entire product line this month.

It was discovered that 58% of those surveyed had considered making New Year’s resolutions to reduce their carbon footprint.

Nearly half of those polled (46%) say they’ll change their diet to reduce carbon emissions in 2022, second only to energy consumption (59%) in terms of importance.

A whopping 87 percent said they thought about the environment when deciding what to eat, whether it was choosing fresh, in-season foods or choosing something that is kinder to the environment when the benefits are explained to them.

When it came to grocery shopping and dining out, 20% said the environment was a major factor.

“While our plant-based foods have always been better for the planet, we’re constantly striving to minimise the impact we have on our environment, and we were interested to see how receptive the nation is to that as well,” said Tom Lindley, Cauldron business unit head at Cauldron Foods.

“It’s encouraging to see that a huge 70% of people said the origin of a food product influences their purchasing decision, and that they would choose differently if they knew it had a negative impact on the environment, according to our research.”

“Two-thirds (62%) said they would be willing to swap some meals or foods for more plant-based foods if they were aware that eating a plant-based diet has a positive impact on your carbon footprint.”

In addition, 16% said they would change their entire diet.

“This is fantastic news because it demonstrates that there is a genuine desire to make more informed decisions about how our food affects the environment.”

That’s why we’re excited to announce 100 percent carbon neutral certification across our entire product line, and we plan to continue doing everything we can to be plant-based and planet-friendly.”

