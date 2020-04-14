Containment hairstyle: should you bring the haircut home?

In the world of containment, there are no more hairdressers. Refreshing a square cut or going to free your neck is not one of the reasons for leaving that you can check on your certificate. For a few weeks now, it is nature (of the hair) that has regained its rights.
“We first received a lot of insistent calls. A clientele who absolutely wanted to have their hair done at home or be received discreetly in the salon… ” reports Christophe Doré, artisan hairdresser in Bolbec, Normandy. He who is also vice-president of the National Union of Hairdressing Companies (Unec) says: “There is, for example, this lady I have been taking care of for fifteen years now, who has persisted in trying to convince me to come to her house. She said to me “nobody will see us” … I had to explain to her several times that that was not it, the problem: I do not want to be a healthy carrier and to contaminate it, or vice versa! “
For Christophe Doré, this stubbornness to which a lot
Liberation reserves this article for its subscribers
To continue reading, subscribe
1 €
for 2 months
without engagement
100% digital offer
Do you already have a subscribed account?
I connect
- All our articles in
unlimited
- The newspaper in version
digital the day of its publication
- Our newsletters
exclusive
- RaJeux, our app from
games
Emilie Laystary
.