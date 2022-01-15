Contestant Oh Jin-taek of ‘Single’s Inferno’ is receiving backlash on social media because of his use of emojis.

Oh Jin-taek, a contestant on ‘Single’s Inferno,’ is being chastised on social media for using emojis.

The contestants in Netflix’s Single’s Inferno have developed a strong attachment to them.

Fans could easily look up the contestants’ social media accounts, even though the show kept their professions and backstories hidden.

On Single’s Inferno, Oh Jin-taek played the owner of a tailor shop and exuded CEO vibes.

However, fans quickly noticed his questionable use of emojis in many of his Instagram posts, prompting internet users to criticize the contestant.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains minor Single’s Inferno spoilers.]

Jin-taek piqued the contestants’ interest during the first meet-and-greet on Single’s Inferno.

He wore a cream-colored suit, had tanned skin, and had facial hair when he arrived on the deserted island.

In comparison to the other males, he exuded a distinct energy.

In his bio, he stated that he desired a hot relationship and preferred women who appeared to be healthy.

Jin-taek’s gaze was drawn to Kang So-yeon almost immediately.

His ability to stay faithful to her wowed fans.

However, issues arose when he chose to go to Paradise with another female contestant.

He came clean and explained his reasoning, having hurt So-yeon with his decision.

He hoped that after their trip to Paradise, So-yeon would be more open about her feelings for him.

Until the end of Single’s Inferno, So-yeon and Jin-taek were endgame.

So-yeon was chosen as his final leading lady, and she agreed to accompany him to Inferno.

Take a look at Jin-taek’s Instagram account, @timelessbruno, to see how charismatic he is as a CEO.

He wears three-piece suits from his British-style tailor shop in many of his photos.

Jin-taek has even revealed his rock-hard abs and chest hair in body profile photos.

Fans, however, noticed a problem detail while scrolling through his Instagram posts.

Jin-taek, according to Koreaboo, has a lot of Instagram posts with dark-skinned emojis in the captions.

Fans were willing to forgive the error as a one-time occurrence, but this was not the case.

Unless the user chooses a different color, emojis have a yellow skin tone by default.

He has used the darkest option available in posts dating back to 2019.

Netizens are concerned about the meaning of the Single’s Inferno contestant.

In the same dark skin tone, he has used face emojis and other options like hand signals.

