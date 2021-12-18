Controversial Figure Named Person of the Year by ‘Time’ Magazine for 2021

TIME Magazine has named Elon Musk the Person of the Year for 2021.

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal wrote that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is also the world’s wealthiest person, was given the award for “creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations.”

“Few individuals have had more influence on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too,” Felsenthal wrote in a profile announcing this year’s recipient of the coveted honor.

He sees his mission as “solving the world’s most intractable problems while disrupting multiple industries over the course of two decades.”

TIME’s Person of the Year for 2021 is Elon Musk (@elonmusk) (hashtag)TIMEPOYhttps:t.co8Y5BhIldNspic.twitter.comB6h6rndjIh

TIME’s profile of Musk covers not only Musk’s accomplishments over the past several years, but also the last 12 months.

SpaeX made history in 2021 when it successfully completed the first mission to space with an all-civilian crew.

It also shed some light on Tesla, which the profile referred to as “Musk’s largest terrestrial impact,” noting that “electric vehicles finally entered the mainstream in 2021, and Tesla became a trillion-dollar company.”

“We look back but also aim to look forward when deciding who should be Person of the Year each December.

In 1999, when e-commerce was just getting started, Bezos was the obvious choice.

“Zuckerberg was chosen in 2010,” the profile continued, “well before it was clear what Facebook’s full impact on society and democracy would be.”

“We don’t yet know how much Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk’s other ventures will change our lives.

He has plenty of time, now that he is 50, to write his and our futures.

Whether we like it or not, we’ve entered Musk’s world.”

After President Trump, Musk was named Person of the Year in 2021.

Entertainment News Infosurhoy Summary

‘Time’ Magazine Names Controversial Figure 2021 Person of the Year