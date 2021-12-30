Conversations about Season 2 of ‘And Just Like That’ have ‘come to a halt’ due to the Chris Noth scandal.

There are new issues.

An insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly that the future of And Just Like That is in jeopardy as a result of the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth.

“There was talk about doing another season,” the source explains, “but all of those conversations have stopped in the last few days.”

“Everyone is uncooked.”

The much-anticipated Sex and the City revival series premiered on HBO Max on December 9, but the show’s premiere was overshadowed by the allegations against Noth, 67, a week later.

In a story published on December 16, two women claiming to be Zoe and Lily accused the Law and Order alum of sexual assault.

After meeting him while working at a firm that handled high-profile Hollywood clients in 2004, Zoe claimed that the actor sexually assaulted her.

Noth allegedly assaulted Lily in 2015 after a night of drinking, according to Lily.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades ago are categorically false,” the Wisconsin native said in a statement after the story was published.

These stories could have been written 30 years ago or just a few days ago — no means no — that is a line I did not cross.

It was a mutually agreeable encounter.

It’s difficult not to be suspicious of the timing of these stories’ publication.

I’m not sure why they’re surfacing now, but one thing is certain: I did not assault these women.”

In the days after, more women came forward with allegations against Noth.

Zoe Lister-Jones, who co-starred with the Good Wife star on Law and Order, also accused him of acting inappropriately on set.

A representative for Noth called the story a “complete fabrication” after a third woman spoke out against him, adding, “As Chris stated yesterday, he has and would never cross that line.”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, co-stars on Noth’s And Just Like That, released a joint statement about the allegations a few days after they first surfaced.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the allegations against Chris Noth,” the three actresses wrote in an Instagram Stories message on December 20.

“We agree with the.

