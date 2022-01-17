Cook Once, Eat For a Week with Trisha Yearwood’s Money-Saving Breakfast Burritos

Trisha Yearwood, a Food Network star, grew up in a family that believed nothing should go to waste.

Her father, Jack Yearwood, owned a farm and grew many of the vegetables that the Yearwood family ate.

These vegetables were used by the Yearwoods in a variety of dishes.

During the growing season, the family stored whatever they didn’t eat.

Gwen, her mother, would frequently repurpose one dinner into another.

As a result, the star of Trisha’s Southern Kitchen continues to find new ways to make the most of her meals.

Breakfast burritos are one of her favorites, because they allow you to clean out your fridge, prepare one meal, and eat for a week.

Breakfast burritos are flour tortillas that are filled with a variety of breakfast foods.

Breakfast burritos, according to The Mercury News, are tortillas topped with scrambled eggs and various toppings like Monterey Jack and fresh spinach, or avocado, yellow peppers, tomato, and red onion.

Within the burritos, however, you can use whatever flavors you like.

It’s made with scrambled eggs as the base.

The person who creates it decides on the extras.

Breakfast burritos made by Yearwood can be made ahead of time and frozen.

Add eggs, meat, and cheese to flour or whole wheat tortillas to make burritos that can be frozen.

However, no toppings should be added because they may not freeze well.

Then, in the middle of a square of aluminum foil, wrap the burrito tightly.

Burritos can be frozen at this point, once they have cooled.

Remove from foil and place on a plate with a damp paper towel to reheat.

Bring to a boil.

Then top with whatever fresh ingredients you like.

This quick breakfast is ideal for busy mornings or as a nutritious after-school snack for kids.

Yearwood created a make-ahead pineapple and avocado salsa that can be added once the burrito is heated, rather than piling toppings inside the burrito.

Tomatoes and fresh, sturdy fruit, such as pineapple and avocadoes, are used in this delicious salsa.

Following that, the flavor palette is completed with sweet onion, cilantro, lime juice, red pepper flakes, garlic salt, and black pepper.

As a result, the eggs have a sweet and spicy flavor.

This salsa can be kept in the fridge for several days if tightly wrapped in plastic wrap.

The Food Network website has the recipe for Trisha Yearwood’s Breakfast Burritos.

Trisha’s, to be precise.

