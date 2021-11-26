Cooper Hefner, 30, is expecting twins with Harry Potter actress Scarlett Byrne, and the couple ‘couldn’t be happier.’

Cooper Hefner, 30, is expecting twins with Scarlett Byrne, who plays Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films. The couple ‘couldn’t be happier,’ according to Hugh Hefner.

After the son of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner announced his wife is expecting twins, SCARLETT and Cooper Hefner’s family is multiplying like rabbits.

The happy news was shared on their social media accounts by the couple, who already have a 15-month-old daughter named Betsy Rose.

“Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring,” Cooper said on Twitter.

We are overjoyed as we await the arrival of our twins.

“To all of you, a very Happy Thanksgiving!”

Scarlett, 31, shared his sentiment on Instagram, writing: “Thankful for our growing family.”

Cooper and I are overjoyed to announce that we will be welcoming twins in the first quarter of 2022.

I wish you all a joyous Thanksgiving.”

Cooper married Scarlett Byrne in 2019 at the age of 30.

The British actress rose to prominence as Pansy Parkinson in the Harry Potter film series.

After a four-year engagement, the couple married in a low-key ceremony at the Ventura County courthouse.

“I love you Cooper,” Scarlett wrote online after the ceremony.

As your partner, friend, and wife, I am honored to stand by your side.”

“I’m looking forward to continuing to build a future with you.”

My heart is overflowing with gratitude for our love.”

Kimberley Conrad, Cooper’s mother, was Playmate of the Year in 1989.

Scarlett, like her mother, has graced the pages of a men’s magazine in 2017.

“I’m very proud to be a part of the MarchApril issue of Playboy,” she said at the time.

With my pictorial, I wrote a short essay titled “The Feminist Mystique.”

Thank you so much to @Playboy, the creative team, and @cooperbhefner for this once-in-a-lifetime chance.”

“At 5:23pm this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world,” the couple announced on Instagram in August 2020.

“Gratitude, love, and joy have overwhelmed us.”

Cooper’s grandmother Betsy Aldridge-Conrad died in July of that year, so the couple named their daughter after her.

Cooper said at the time, “My grandmother meant everything to both Scarlett and me.”

Cooper is one of Hugh Hefner’s four children, and he started working for his father’s company while still in college.

He went on to become the CEO of Playboy Enterprises before leaving to start his own media company, Hefner Media Corporation.

Cooper is thought to have inherited a large sum of money from his father’s estate after he died.

The man known for sleeping with a slew of Playmates while always wearing his pajamas…

