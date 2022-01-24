Cooper Hefner, Hugh Hefner’s son, defends his father against “salacious stories” ahead of the documentary.

Cooper Hefner is standing up for his late father.

Hugh Hefner’s youngest son took to Twitter on Sunday to denounce “salacious” stories about the former Playboy mogul ahead of the premiere of a new A&E docuseries, Secrets of Playboy, on Monday night.

“Some may not agree with the path my father took, but my father was not a liar,” Cooper wrote on Twitter. “However unconventional, he was sincere in his approach and lived honestly.”

He had a generous spirit and a strong desire to help others.”

“These salacious stories are a case study of regret turning into revenge,” he wrote at the end of his tweet.

While he didn’t say which stories he was referring to, some of the Playboy founder’s closest female associates have recently leveled allegations against him, including former girlfriend Sondra Theodore, who met him when she was 19 and he was 50.

Sondra claimed in a teaser clip for the docuseries that “Hef pretended he wasn’t involved in any hard drug use at the mansion, but that was just a lie.”

Hugh “flipped out” on Holly Madison after she cut her hair short, according to other preview footage for the film. Holly Madison later became his main girlfriend years later.

“Hef would be pretty abrasive in the way he said things to Holly,” said Bridget Marquardt, another former girlfriend.

Hugh died in September 2017 at the age of 91, and the docuseries comes nearly four years later.

In 1982, he told ET, “I know there was a tremendous amount of curiosity about me and my lifestyle, and that is not entirely by accident.”

“However, I believe that has a significant bearing on what Playboy is all about.”

I believe that sex and wealth are America’s two great fascinations and guilts, and that combining the two in Playboy — and then with my own lifestyle so intimately and related to the magazine — is a perfect example of this.

