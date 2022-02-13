Cooper Saxe’s Death in Season 3 is Predicted by ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Fans

Fans of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ believe Cooper Saxe will die in Season 3.

Only a few characters survived their time in Power.

Despite all odds, former US Attorney Cooper Saxe (Shane Johnson) managed to get away.

However, some fans believe his days are numbered after the events of Power Book II: Ghost Season 2.

The second chapter in the Power Universe, Power Book II: Ghost, centers on Tariq St.

Patrick Saxe (Michael Rainey Jr.) is approached by Davis MacLean and offered a job.

MacLean (Method Man) is a well-known lawyer with a strong win-loss record.

His shady tactics, on the other hand, cause him and Saxe to clash.

Davis asks Saxe to look into the death of his brother, Theo Rollins, in Power Book II: Ghost Season 2.

Theo (Redman) is imprisoned for a murder committed by someone much taller than him, possibly Davis.

In Season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost, Saxe will continue to investigate his case while working behind Davis’ back with Jenny Sullivan (Paton Ashbrook).

Courtney Kemp, the executive producer of ‘Power Book II: Ghost,’ talks about what she’d like to do at Netflix.

Saxe will be one of the villains next season, according to show creator Courtney Kemp, who confirmed it on Twitter — and some fans believe he’ll die as a result.

“I think we’ll see just how street Davis MacLean is next season, and he’ll probably put a hit out on Saxe and be the one to see Saxe finally get killed,” one fan wrote in response to a Twitter post asking for Davis’ season 3 storyline predictions.

“I believe he will use Saxe to free his brother and then abandon him to the wolves.”

“Especially once he realizes what he’s done,” read another comment.

“Davis finds out Saxe is snitching to Jenny [or]Saxe finds out Davis committed the murder that his brother is serving time for-one will win andamp; one will die Season 3,” someone else predicted.

Given the show’s current trajectory, Cooper Saxe’s death appears to be a distinct possibility.

At the same time, he’s escaped so much doom over the years that it’s difficult to believe he’s still alive.

Apart from Saxe, Kemp mentioned Blanca Rodriguez (Monique Curnen), who will be investigating Tariq for the murder of Mecca.

“She’ll definitely try to get Tariq,” Kemp said of the character to Entertainment Weekly.

“… The audience will be…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.