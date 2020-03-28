Coralie Porrovecchio pregnant, she gives a big kick for an amazing reason

Coralie Porrovecchio is pregnant with her first child and the date of her delivery has been announced. In just a few months, the young woman and her partner, professional football player Boubacar Kamara, will be three. Engaged, the two lovebirds shared the good news on social networks after moving together in a pretty house where they seem to be happier than ever under the Marseille sun. However, the former reality TV candidate spoke on her Snapchat account in order to give a big kick for a rather surprising reason..

Tired of her pregnancy, Coralie Porrovecchio, who announced a big step before giving birth, expressed itself in a video intended for its subscribers: “I receive a lot of messages from pregnant women, who are in their seventh, eighth, ninth month and who will soon give birth like me. Rest assured I am starting to get fed up too with being pregnant. is more than 200 days, it’s heavy what “. Even if it is not every day easy in this complicated period following the confinement imposed by the epidemic of Coronavirus, everything should be forgotten soon when the baby finally points the tip of his nose.