Corbin Bleu Joins Cast of ‘HSMTMTS’ Musical for Season 3

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is about to get a case of summer fever.

On Tuesday, the third season of Disney(plus)’s teen musical comedy began production in Los Angeles.

The streaming service announced the in-show musical that will take center stage to kick off the latest chapter: Frozen.

(For seasons 1 and 2, the in-school productions were respectively High School Musical and Beauty and the Beast.)

The new season will feature music from Disney Channel’s Camp Rock, which starred Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers, as well as the High School Musical franchise, in addition to iconic songs from the popular Disney film.

Unlike previous seasons, which were set at East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah, the upcoming season will transport the Wildcats to sunny California, where they’ll sing and dance their way through Camp Shallow Lake, a family-owned sleepaway camp.

According to the official synopsis, the Wildcats and their fellow campers put on a “high-stakes” Frozen production to determine who is “best in show.”

Corbin Bleu, a former student of High School Musical, joins the cast as a guest star, following in the footsteps of Lucas Grabeel and Kacey Stroh, both of whom appeared in the first season.

Bleu will take the role of himself.

Adrian Lyles, a newcomer, and Saylor Bell, a series regular, have also been added.

Lyles will play Jet, the mysterious new kid at Camp Shallow Lake, while Bell will play Maddox, a “bright-eyed, quick-witted ‘techie’ who always follows the rules.”

Meg Donnelly of Disney’s Zombies will guest star as Val, a “confident and funny college student and longtime camper turned counselor-in-training, who is ready to choreograph the summer production of Frozen,” while Jason Earles of Hannah Montana will play Dewey Wood, the camp director of Camp Shallow Lake, who is described as a “stone-faced killjoy.”

They’ll join Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders, Olivia Rose Keegan, and Olivia Rodrigo in the HSMTMTS cast.

Tim Federle, the show’s creator, spoke with ET after the season 2 finale last summer about what to expect in season 3.

“I’ve always wanted to do summer activities because summer is my favorite season.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

‘HSMTMTS’ Musical Revealed for Season 3, Corbin Bleu Joins Cast