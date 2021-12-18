Corey Simms, the father of Teen Mom Leah Messer’s ex, has shared a sweet photo of the stars’ twins Ali and Aleeah, who are turning 12 this year.

Corey Simms, the father of Leah Messer’s ex, shares a sweet photo of the stars’ twins Ali and Aleeah ahead of their 12th birthday.

Jeff Simms, COREY Simms’ father, shared an adorable photo of his granddaughters Ali and Aleeah, who are about to turn 12 years old.

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have gushed over how much the twins resemble their mother Leah, 29, as they approach adolescence.

On Sunday, Corey’s father, Jeff, shared a sweet photo of his two oldest granddaughters, Ali and Aleeah, on Instagram.

As the family prepared to celebrate their upcoming 12th birthday a few days early, the fraternal twins smiled for the camera.

The girls posed in front of a Christmas tree surrounded by colorful gifts, looking almost grown up in blue and white sweater dresses.

“We were scared to death 12 years ago, but it has worked out really well,” the grandfather captioned his photograph.

I can’t imagine how life would be without them.

Leah and her ex-husband Corey, with whom she was married from 2010 to 2011, have twin daughters.

Her youngest child, Addie, is eight years old and lives with her ex-husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Fans have noticed a striking resemblance between Ali and Aleeah as they approach their adolescent years.

Fans gushed over a selfie of Leah with Aleeah last week, claiming the youngster is her mother’s “actual twin.”

For an Instagram Story, the reality star dressed up with her daughter, Aleeah, in a stunning white ensemble and she wore a fancy brown outfit.

While caressing her daughter’s head, Leah added a poll to her Story for her followers to vote on.

The MTV star asked her fans if they thought the two looked alike, and the majority of them said they did.

“I think she looks like both parents,” one Teen Mom fan said.

To me, it’s just a matter of perspective.”

“They’re Leah clones,” another agreed.

“I believe Aleeah has Corey’s build and Leah’s hair and complexion,” one person commented.

“The only reason she and Leah look alike is because of their hair and build,” a fourth person added.

“I sometimes mistake Aleeah for Leah when I see her alone on a photo,” one commenter said.

Jaylan Mobley, who works as a US Army cyber officer and was previously employed by NASA, is Leah’s current boyfriend.

With Jaylan and her daughters, the TV personality recently purchased a Christmas tree.

In a series of Instagram Stories, the mother and her twins attempted to select a tree from a large grove.

