Corned Beef Hash from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Will Become Your New Favorite Dish

Ree Drummond’s Corned Beef Hash from “The Pioneer Woman” Will Become Your Favorite Meal

If you’re craving corned beef hash, Ree Drummond has the perfect recipe for you.

This meal is ideal for a hearty morning breakfast or a late-afternoon brunch.

She recently demonstrated how she prepares this delectable dish.

The Pioneer Woman’s recipe for the perfect corned beef hash is revealed.

Corned beef hash, according to Drummond, is “the perfect one-pan meal for the weekend.” Although corned beef hash is available in a can, Drummond claims that the homemade version is superior.

Don’t be concerned about the difficulty level.

Drummond assures home cooks that this is a straightforward recipe.

Drummond’s website describes corned beef hash as a “simple one-skillet meal.”

“If you have cooked potatoes and corned beef on hand, you’re halfway there! Use a heavy-bottomed skillet that holds heat well, such as a cast-iron skillet, to make crispy potatoes and golden-brown corned beef.”

It makes no difference which potato you use.

You can use any kind of potato, according to Drummond.

She goes on to describe corned beef hash.

“Corned beef hash is typically made with a combination of cooked corned beef, diced potatoes, onions, and bell peppers,” Drummond explains.

“You can use any type of potato: russet, red-skinned, fingerling, or even sweet potatoes.”

These ingredients are cooked until browned and crisp in a hot skillet with butter or vegetable oil.

A runny egg serves as both a topping and a yolky sauce.”

Corned beef is brisket that has been salt-cured, according to The Accidental Country Girl.

On her show, she says, “It’s so salty and so good.”

This dish is made with a sweet potato and a russet potato, according to Drummond.

Drummond begins by roasting the russet and sweet potatoes, which she describes as a “super scrumptious breakfast dish.”

Before placing them on a sheet pan, she ensures that they are peeled and diced into small pieces.

She drizzles olive oil over them and seasons them with salt and pepper.

Drummond bakes his corned beef hash for 18 to 20 minutes at 425 degrees.

Drummond sautés chopped onions and minced garlic in olive oil while the potatoes bake.

She starts preparing sunny side up eggs at the same time.

She sets the table after the eggs and main course are finished.

