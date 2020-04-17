Corona Reason .. Aboudka reveals details of his missing eye

Published by Kuwaiti artist and activist Abdullah Al-Jasser, famous for Aboudka , A short video clip of him via his account on the Snapchat app, in which he appeared to talk about an unknown assault on him, and he lost his eye after beating him with a sharp object.

And he said Abdullah Al-Jasser, known as Aboudka, In the video, the incident of assaulting him started with someone approaching him in an attempt to take a photo with, and he refused, in line with the precautionary measures to confront the outbreak of the Coronavirus, and an altercation broke out between them, which led to his loss of his eyes.

It was Kuwaiti artist and activist Abdullah Al-Jasser, known as Abboudka, published a short video clip of him through his account on the Snapchat application, in which he appeared for the first time after undergoing surgical treatment, after he lost his eye after an unknown assault on him on Wednesday night.

And Abdullah Al-Jasser «Abodka» appeared, crying in front of his followers, while he was in operating clothes, and his eyes covered with gauze after undergoing an operation in it, and he became certain by a large percentage of completing his life with only one eye. This comes after the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai revealed the fact that the Kuwaiti star Abdullah Al-Jasser, famously known as Aboudka, said that he had been cut in the tear duct and had a broken nose, indicating that his eye had started by 80 percent. Abboudka said, in statements to the Kuwaiti Al-Rai, that he will conduct a surgical operation on Thursday morning, to save what can be saved from the injury sustained, noting that these injuries occurred as a result of an attempt to arrest him by a driver, he refused and the driver chased him and shocked him by force. Abboudka explained that his car was struck from behind, a slight shock and then hit him on the face with a sharp object and left him on the ground, noting that the driver and those with him were the ones who assaulted him.