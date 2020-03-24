Corona virus is “the great balance,” Madonna tells the fans from her bathtub

From a milky bath with rose petals, Madonna told her fans that the novel corona virus is “the great balance”.

In the clip, which was released on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Sunday, the singer shared her dark thoughts about the global pandemic, which has killed more than 14,700 people worldwide.

“That’s the thing with Covid-19,” she says against the backdrop of tinkering piano music. “It doesn’t matter how rich you are, how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell.”

The 61-year-old superstar adds: “It’s the great balance, and what’s terrible about it is what’s great about it.”

Madonna continues to tell her followers: “The terrible thing is that it made us all the same in many ways – and the wonderful thing is that it made us all the same in many ways.”

The hit maker “Like A Virgin” then refers to the latest version of her 1995 track “Human Nature” as it was performed on her latest “Madame X” tour.

“As I said every evening at the end of Human Nature, we’re all in the same boat,” she said. “And when the ship goes down, we all go down together.”

She gave the video a title: “No-Discrimination-Covid-19 !! #quarantine # covid_19 #staysafe #becreative #brianeno.”

At least 341,000 people worldwide have contracted the Covid-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. Countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy continue to tighten quarantine measures to curb the spread of the virus.

But for many of her fans, Madonna’s sermon on the bathtub did little to relieve her fear. On Instagram, her comment section was flooded with negative news, and one person wrote, “Sorry, my queen, I love you so much, but we are not the same. We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Don’t romanticize any of this tragedy. “

Another person pointed out that people get along with the “essentials” while the mother of six children “posted leafy nipples”.

A third said, “When the ship goes down, do you really think we’ll go down together while you’re in your bathtub and people will work for you to be there? I love you, my queen. But things outside of your villa are whole different from what you think. Stay safe and be a little more sensitive to the less privileged. “

CNN asked Madonna’s representative for a comment.