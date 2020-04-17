Corona Virus: Millions watch a movie celebrating the role of ethnic minorities in fighting the epidemic in Britain

Image source

The film celebrates key actors of African and Asian origin and ethnic minorities



A very big spread of social media in Britain is a film that celebrates the main actors of African, Asian and ethnic minorities who contributed to the response to the Corona virus.

Doctors, delivery drivers, teachers, and celebrities appeared in the film, including comedian Tez Elias.

The film’s director, Darren Smith, says the Corona Virus has spread a feeling of solidarity within society.

After the epidemic is over, he hopes the movie, which has a duration of 2.12 minutes, will encourage people to “continue to open up, accommodate others and tolerate.”

In the movie, “You’re Clapping Me,” a group of key ethnic minority workers read a poem.

And one of the verses of this poem says: “Do not tell me to go back to your country, do not say your country is not here, you know the feeling that the country will be a prison, you know the feeling of life in fear.”

The poem goes on, saying: “So you clap for me, and carry me all this love, but do not forget when calm disappears, and do not forget when you are unable to hear birds singing.”

Darren says he deliberately used in the poem some of the “hate language” that some communities face, and also highlighted the fact that the Coruna virus is the “common enemy”.

“At some point, we will all come out of this situation, and we will go in the sunlight trying to barely open our eyes,” he told the BBC.

He added, “I think there will be many challenges. But I think a feeling of belonging to society and solidarity with people will exist, and the most thing I want people to absorb from the movie is that we must continue to be open, inclusive and tolerant.”

“We commend the people who are really doing the hard work looking after us, our friends, our neighbors, and our loved ones,” he said.

Darren believes that Britain’s exit from the European Union and the government’s “anti-environment” policy have caused divisions in society over the past few years.

Corona’s epidemic brought about a “positive shift” as if people were more welcoming to blacks and workers than ethnic minorities



But the Corona epidemic has brought about a “positive shift” like people become more welcoming to blacks and workers than ethnic minorities, says Darren.

Darren shared the poem with his colleague Sachini Ambaldinia, who produced the film and floated the idea of ​​its circulation.

I called the main and famous workers to participate in it, and they each recorded a line of the poem from their homes.

Dr. Zoe Williams, who is appearing on “This Morning” on ITV, agreed to participate after reading the poem, and she is training those wishing to work at Nightingale Hospital in London, which was created to care for patients with coronavirus. Others share her experience on Instagram, social media.

She told the BBC: “The poem made me goose bumps, it is really positive, but at the same time it is a direct message that reminds us of some terrible inequalities, and some racism that has dominated the NHS for a long time.”

She says she knows colleagues in the body who faced racism on the part of the patients, and even one patient told her one day that he did not want her to treat him because she was not white. The poem may be a blatant reminder of those who have been racist in the past

“But mostly it is a really positive message. Look at how we value people now through the value of their contribution, kindness, and their willingness to put themselves at risk in order to serve others. This is how we value people instead of evaluating them based on the color of their skin, or Where were they born or how much money do they have? “

Darren says that the response to the film was mostly positive, and they owe it to Tez and upon the close of the closure he will be invited to a meal of “curry and a drink” to support him.

“I don’t feel responsible? I didn’t understand” about that at all, it is kind of strange experiences that might happen somewhere far away from me, it’s like an out-of-body experience, but I’m really happy because the message is strong. It is a testimony to everyone involved in the project. “

He continued, “The positive reaction is a sign of the power of hope. People have become more open and tolerant with different views and opinions of each other, which is beautiful.”

Darren says the film wanted to highlight a “topic to be ignored”. Although some may not see it in a positive way

He added that he wanted to highlight the difference between the situation in recent years and now.

“Two years ago, it was impossible to imagine the idea that people, at the time of” Brexit “in Britain, would go out to their doorsteps and clap for some ethnic minorities, who were still doing the same job they were doing two years ago.

He continued: “It is right to say this is the difference now, it is a positive difference and we are celebrating it. But let’s just make sure that we will preserve it, and not forget it.”