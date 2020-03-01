Corona virus: The global economy is also infected

The renowned international motor show in posh Geneva in Switzerland has already been canceled three times. The first time as a result of the First World War, the second time because of the Second World War and the third time – now, because of the corona virus. The car show should have started next week on Thursday and was officially canceled on Friday. The trade fair stands, which cost millions and millions of euros, have to be dismantled again.

Cancel

The restaurant guide Guide Michelin has canceled the star rating planned for Tuesday in Hamburg due to the new corona virus. Michelin Europe North gave the reason in a communication today as to the health risks for the participants.

quake

But the stock exchanges are also going crazy due to the Covid 19 chaos. The leading German index, the DAX, is heading for the largest February loss in eleven years. The US Dow Jones index also closed at a low on Friday.

recession

Economists believe a global recession is increasingly likely due to the corona panic. The Chinese industry has suffered more than ever before due to the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. Italy expects economic output to fall between EUR 9 billion and EUR 27 billion.